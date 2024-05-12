Multiple people, including a 10-year-old, were shot in Sampson Co. home

Two of the people shot are ages 18 and 19.

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people, including a ten-year-old, were shot Sunday morning in Sampson County.

It happened after 2 a.m. at a single-wide mobile home on Lockamy Road, just outside of Clinton. There are multiple evidence flags placed at the right of the home where the driveway is.

The ages of the other two people shot are 18 and 19.

Investigators said one or more suspects stood outside and shot into the mobile home. No suspect information or motive has been identified.

All three were flown to hospitals with serious injuries.

The names of those shot and the hospital locations will not be released for safety reasons, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.