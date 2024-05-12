Tamron Hall gives commencement address at North Carolina A&T University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emmy-award-winning journalist and TV host Tamron Hall addressed all of the Aggie graduates Saturday in Greensboro.

She was the keynote speaker for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring commencement.

"I recognize that you lived through the pandemic, and there are people right looking down from heaven that you thought would be here today. I recognize the enormous challenges you faced, but I also recognize that there are no other students like you," Tamron said.

She encouraged the graduates to invest in their own power and offered advice for when life throws a curve ball.

"If you're just looking at the roadblock, you really can't see the road in front of you. So that's not to say, 'Yeah there's a bump, I see that bump.' Am I just going to stand there and stare at that bump? Or am I going to look at that road and make sure that I'm moving forward?" Tamron said.

She added that it is always important to give yourself grace when faced with challenges.

