Ministerial Alliance looks to help students, staff at St. Augustine's University with care concert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was plenty of room for a crowd on the quadrangle Saturday at St. Augustine's University.

Pastor Tracy Bell of the Raleigh Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance told ABC11 why he and others participated in Saturday's student care concert at St. Augustine's.

"We are hoping that we can gather some relief for the graduating students here at St Augustine's College. As you know, they've been having some hardships financially nevertheless," he said. "We've gathered with the community, not only Rama, the presidents here in SLC, the PCC, just faith based communities."

Bell said the churches gathered together to help keep the students fed, and they wanted to have a concert with stellar award nominees, in hopes that the faith based community and others will let them come.

"We're praying that we will not only be able to get some relief, but somehow to write a check and help get St. Aug up and out of the hole," Bell said.

He said their main goal is to make sure that graduating students get what they need.

"Some staff who have had hardships haven't received a check in quite a while. So we want to help them with some utilities, maybe some mortgages or rents or whatever," Bell said.

Bell said he hopes supporters will donate.

"They can write a check to RIMA, that's Raleigh Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, or for those alumni, they can feel free to write a check straight to St. Aug if they so desire. But again, our goal is to help the students and some faculty that are in great need."