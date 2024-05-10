NTSB releases new details on small UNC medical plane crash at RDU airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report about the UNC Air Operations medical plane crash that left a UNC physician and the pilot injured in April.

Two people were inside the plane at the time of the crash -- Dr. Paul Chelminski, an internal medicine physician with UNC Health and the pilot, Art Johnson.

Both were hospitalized for treatment. Chelminski sustained minor injuries but Johnson was more seriously injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration's preliminary report said the plane attempted to land, bounced, began a missed approach, and crashed.

In the NTSB's new report, Chelminski said the aircraft was "rolling" and "tobogganing ... as if we were descending a hill in the snow" during the final approach.

Chelminski also said "It felt as if the plane lost power" but that he couldn't detect whether the engine had stopped.

Investigators said the plane hit the runway twice before the pilot appeared to "turn and roll the airplane left as if to take off again."

The NTSB also said Chelminski stated that Johnson did not make an announcement and that there was no communication between them from the runway to the site of the crash.

The report came weeks after the FAA's initial report released in April said the crash was caused by a failed landing.

The small plane, a Socata TBM-850, is owned by Medical Air Inc It was manufactured in 2006 and was part of the UNC Air Operations fleet. The craft's most recent annual inspection was completed on Aug. 24.

The airplane was recovered and retained for further examination.