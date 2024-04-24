Physician, pilot injured in UNC Health medical plane crash at RDU; full ground stop lifted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small medical airplane crashed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The crash caused a full ground stop at RDU around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that was lifted shortly before noon.

Two people were inside the plane at the time of the crash. One of them was trapped for a short time before first responders were able to free them. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment after being removed from the aircraft. No other details were released on their condition.

UNC Health confirmed the plane was a UNC Air Operations medical plane. The two people onboard were a UNC physician and the pilot.

The small plane, a Socata TBM-850, is owned by Medical Air and was flying in from Wilmington.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.