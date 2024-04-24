WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Physician, pilot injured in UNC Health medical plane crash at RDU; full ground stop lifted

WTVD logo
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 3:44PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small medical airplane crashed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The crash caused a full ground stop at RDU around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that was lifted shortly before noon.

Two people were inside the plane at the time of the crash. One of them was trapped for a short time before first responders were able to free them. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment after being removed from the aircraft. No other details were released on their condition.

UNC Health confirmed the plane was a UNC Air Operations medical plane. The two people onboard were a UNC physician and the pilot.

The small plane, a Socata TBM-850, is owned by Medical Air and was flying in from Wilmington.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW