Intentional or accident? Motive of pilot who fell to his death from plane remains unclear: NTSB

NTSB released its preliminary report about what happened on July 20, when a pilot fell to his death prior to an emergency landing at RDU.

NTSB released its preliminary report about what happened on July 20, when a pilot fell to his death prior to an emergency landing at RDU.

NTSB released its preliminary report about what happened on July 20, when a pilot fell to his death prior to an emergency landing at RDU.

NTSB released its preliminary report about what happened on July 20, when a pilot fell to his death prior to an emergency landing at RDU.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 1.5 years after an airplane pilot fell to his death in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood, the full circumstances surrounding how and why he fell remain unclear.

A full investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board has been unable to determine if Charles Hew Crooks, a 23-year-old co-pilot on the aircraft, accidentally or intentionally fell out of the plane.

It all happened on July 20.

A skydiving plane with two pilots finished its second run and was on its way to pick up third group of skydivers when the plane was damaged.

The pilot in command said that Crooks was flying the approach when the plane dropped and the right main landing gear hit the runway surface.

SEE ALSO | 911 calls released in incident where co-pilot exited plane that later made emergency landing at RDU

Cary Police released 911 calls on Wednesday detailing the moments a co-pilot exited a plane shortly before it made an emergency landing at RDU

The pilot in command took over controls. The pilot flew a low approach where Raeford West Airport personnel confirmed the landing gear was damaged. At this point, the pilots declared an emergency and coordinated with air traffic control to make a planned emergency landing at RDU.

During the flight to RDU, the pilots reported moderate turbulence. In addition, the pilot in charge said Crooks was visibly upset about the hard landing at Raeford West Airport.

Crooks reported feeling sick and needing air. He opened his cockpit window and lowered the ramp in the back of the plane. He then told the other pilot that he was sorry, got up from his seat and ran toward the back of the airplane.

Crooks then fell out of the plane, landing 20 miles away from the airport in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood. He did not survive the fall.

SEE ALSO | 'Maybe he fell': Questions remain on how NC co-pilot exited mid-flight

A plane carrying two people on board made an emergency landing Friday in Raleigh after trying to land near Raeford.

The pilot in command reported that Crooks' intentionally jumped out of the airplane. However, the NTSB said "there was insufficient information to support that assertion."

None of Crooks' family or co-workers had any concerns about his state-of-mind or any indication that he was suicidal. They did say Crooks had been talking about the importance of his upcoming flight with the pilot in command.

NTSB investigators said Crooks' actions before running to the back of the airplane were consistent with what a pilot who is feeling nauseous would do.

"However, (Crooks) made an unsafe decision to run to the rear of the cabin with the ramp in a fully lowered position," the report reads. "It is possible in his haste he lost his footing when encountering the area of the ramp and inadvertently fell from the airplane."

NTSB also reports that Crooks had a kratom product in his body at the time of his death. Kratom is a class of drugs often used to treat anxiety which can cause impairment. In addition, the NTSB notes that people with anxiety are predisposed to having heightened physiological responses to stress, which can include feelings of nausea, dizziness, etc.

"Although it is possible that effects of kratom may have contributed to nausea or to some dizziness or perceptual impairment that may have increased his risk of falling, there is insufficient evidence to determine whether effects of the SIC's kratom use contributed to the accident," the report said.