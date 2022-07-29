1 hospitalized, 1 missing after twin-engine plane makes emergency landing at RDU

RAW VIDEO: Wake County officials give update on discovery of body of man who jumped from airplane in Fuquay-Varina.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A twin-engine cargo plane made an emergency landing Friday at RDU after reported landing-gear issues, and a search for a person who jumped from it before the landing ended with the recovery of a body, Wake County officials said.

Darshan Patel, the Operations Manager for Wake County Emergency ManagementWake EMS said in a 7:15 p.m. briefing that a body matching the description of the missing plane passenger was recovered.

The person was found near Sunset Lake Road and Hilltop Needmore Road in Fuquay-Varina.

"There was no indication" that the person, who was identified as a man, had a parachute, Patel said.

Patel said officers searching in that area were flagged down by a resident who heard something in their backyard. That led to finding the missing person nearby, he said.

The victim's name was not immediately released. Patel said the man was "approximately 27 years old."

The CASA C-212 Aviocar, made in Spain in 1983 landed on Runway 5R-23L about 2:40 p.m. and veered into the grass.

RDU first responders said that the pilot on board was taken to Duke Hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot told authorities that a passenger aboard jumped out before the landing attempt. The jumper was initially thought to have exited the plane toward a body of water near West Lake Middle School in Apex. Authorities were actively searching that area but later expanded the search to the 3200 block of James Slaughter Road in Fuquay-Varina.

"We have a very large search area," Patel said at a media briefing Friday afternoon.

"At this time, what we know is that the passenger was wearing tan pants and a logo-branded shirt," Patel said. "We don't have the color, but that's all the description we have at this time. We are working with RDU and the FAA and the pilot

Authorities searched from Apex to the Harnett County line and were working to narrow the search field.

Cary Police launched a drone to help in the search. Cary was one of several jurisdictions involved in the search. Fire, police and EMS personnel also assisted.

Back at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the airfield was temporarily closed until the scene was secured, RDU officials said.

Runway 5L-23R has reopened while runway 5R-23L will remain closed until further notice.

At least one American Airlines flight (Flight 2693) from Dallas was diverted. Others had delayed landings as a result of the incident.

The plane landed after it was unable to open its right landing gear. The left landing gear appeared to be working properly.

The plane is owned by Spore LTD LLC in Colorado Springs and took off from Raeford. Efforts to reach Spore LTD and Hoke County aviation officials were unsuccessful.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.