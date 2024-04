Man dead after shooting in Goldsboro

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Goldsboro.

A little after 9 a.m., Goldsboro police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 718 E. Ash Street.

Police said upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Kristopher Marquise Faison of Goldsboro.

Faison was taken to UNC Health Wayne where he died from his injuries.

This is an active investigation.

ABC11 will keep you updated as we learn more.