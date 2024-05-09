1 dead, 3 others hurt in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and three others were hurt after a shooting in Durham.

The shooting happened last night sometime before 10 p.m., near South LaSalle Street and the Durham Freeway.

Durham police say they responded to Duke University Hospital in reference to a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they say there were three men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries and the two other men are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

