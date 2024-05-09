Motel safety issues leave dozens homeless in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- About 150 people, including 72 children have been left without a place to stay after a motel in Henderson was shut down because of health violations.

Images of the inside of the 121 Motel showed mold, bugs, trash, and debris. It's the place where Moesha Griffin worked and lived with her children.

"For me just working there, I knew it wasn't safe but I couldn't complain about because it's the only place we had to stay," Griffin said.

An already unstable situation came crashing down on April 22 when an awning collapsed, prompting an investigation that shut down the building. People living there were ordered to leave but weren't given much notice.

City leaders worked to get a shelter set up at a gym near Vance County Social Services for the displaced families.

But that's only temporary and the mayor said more needs to be done.

"We don't want to dehumanize anybody. We want them to feel like they're a part of the community, and we just need help," Henderson Mayor Melissa Elliott said.

The community has stepped up. Churches and volunteers are trying to do what they can.

But housing is a bigger challenge.

The temporary shelter is set up until Tuesday. One of the groups said it has about 11 of 40 families placed but there is still a lot of work to be done to figure out more permanent housing options.

In a statement, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it was monitoring the situation:

"On April 22, 2024, an awning fell at Hotel 121 in Henderson, and once on site, inspectors found multiple health violations and determined the hotel to be unsafe. The hotel manager was instructed to immediately inform approximately 150 people, including 72 children they would need to find another place to live. Leaders learned that communication had not happened and immediately stepped in.

"A shelter opened for residents on May 7, and currently over 100 people are staying in the shelter. Meals, showers, and laundry have been provided. Community organizations are assessing long-term housing needs for all individuals and families, and 10 housing units have already been identified. The community is coming together to make sure these families are taken care of."