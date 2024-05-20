Durham educators continue the fight for official union recognition, Meet and Confer policy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new list of demands from Durham's de-facto teachers' union comes after Friday's 20 organized school walk-ins.

Durham Association of Educators is planning another demonstration Monday afternoon outside of the Durham Board of Education's headquarters. It's a part of their continued fight with the district to recognize the union through a Meet and Confer policy officially.

The demonstration occurs before the school board's final ad hoc committee meeting about this demand.

Durham Association of Educations said they represent over half of Durham school employees right now.

DAE, representing more than half of all school employees, accuses the school board of using union-busting tactics and denying their union rights.

In a press release, DAE said:

"Last week, the district proposed a fundamentally anti-union policy to the ad hoc committee - one designed to permanently divide workers and undermine our ability to have a strong, unified employee voice...it is proof that this ad hoc committee has made no progress towards union recognition."

The Durham school board released this statement:

"The Board and DPS Administration are eager to continue the work underway now to ensure that all employees have a voice. We will honor our commitment to this process and look forward to ongoing, productive and inclusive conversations."

It is important to note North Carolina law bans teachers from collectively bargaining their contracts.

The demonstration starts at 4:45 p.m., which is followed by the meeting at 5 p.m.

Earlier this year, educators rallied over a pay dispute issue. This led to seven schools closing temporarily because they couldn't operate correctly because of staffing absences.

"People realize that we did not have the transparency into what was actually happening with even our own salaries," Fransico Dolz, a PE teacher at Pearsontown Elementary, said.

These demonstrations led to the resignation of both DPS' Chief Financial Officer Paul LeSieur and Superintendent Pascal Mubenga.