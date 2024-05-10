Lee County teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student faces multiple charges

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County teacher is facing multiple charges after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 56-year-old Frank Mauricio De Leon of Sanford with indecent liberties with a minor, three counts of felony secret peeping, and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said in April the sheriff's office received reports of an inappropriate relationship between De Leon and a student at Lee County High School. Investigators then issued a search warrant for De Leon's home where officials said evidence was seized.

Sheriff Brian Estes said a further investigation, with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes Unit, also found evidence of "numerous unrelated criminal offenses."

"I have been directly and indirectly involved in many investigations throughout my career. These types of crimes are the absolute toughest on our investigators, the victims, and their families," Estes said. "My office will exhaust every ounce of effort, targeting these predators to keep them out of our community."

De Leon is being held at the Lee County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.