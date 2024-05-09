Woman shot in Durham, apartment, vehicle struck by gunfire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Thursday evening.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near East Lawson Street and Wabash Street near the McDougald Terrace public housing complex.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham Police investigate a shooting at McDougald Terrace.

Police also found that an unoccupied unit was struck by gunfire and an unoccupied vehicle was also hit by a bullet.

No other details were immediately released.

The shooting remains under active investigation.

DPD said it was "unknown at this time" whether the shooting was connected to an earlier shooting on Pettigrew Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

