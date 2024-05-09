Multiple shots fired outside Durham bus station; no serious injuries

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting caused a scare at the Durham bus station Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the bus station located on West Pettigrew Street in downtown Durham.

Durham Police Department said a group of men got into an argument at the terminal. They walked across the street to the railroad tracks. That's when multiple shots were fired.

Witnesses told ABC11 they heard around 5-7 shots.

The bus station closed for a little more than half an hour as police investigated.

Durham officers said they did not find anyone who had been shot. A vehicle in the terminal parking lot, which did have a person inside it, was damaged in the shooting.

EMS at the scene said they treated one person for minor injuries that they sustained when they fell during the panic caused by the gunshots.

This is at least the second Durham shooting in less than 24 hours. One happened Wednesday night near South LaSalle Street and the Durham Freeway.

In that shooting, one person died and three others were hurt.