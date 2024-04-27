Man killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 33-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Raleigh.

Officers at the Raleigh Police Department received calls about a person hit in the 4500 block of Louisburg Road just before 1 a.m. When offers arrived they found Jamel Williams, 33, dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Williams was crossing Louisburg Road near the intersection of Dansey Drive when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police said there are no details about the vehicle that hit Williams.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

