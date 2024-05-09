Carolina Mudcats break ground on new stadium in Wilson

The team held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new stadium to be built in Wilson.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Mudcats are celebrating change.

The team will officially move in 2026 and today was the groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly $300 million development.

The Mudcats are the Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

This is more than just a ballpark. The are will be a full entertainment center including hotels, apartments, new commercial development and much more.

"$200 million worth of private investments that is unheard of for a city the size of Wilson. We are now the new Raleigh in my opinion. There you go. We have hotels. We have business owners. We have so many people wanting to come to Wilson now. That's what we want. We want Wilson to grow and it's growing and I'm excited to be a part of the ride," said Carlton Stevens the mayor of Wilson.

The Mudcats are coming to Wilson but leaving Zebulon where the team has called the Five County Stadium its home since 1991.