Carolina Mudcats make first playoff appearance since 2008

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Mudcats will play in the Carolina League playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

The Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the North Division in early Sept. This is the first time the team has made the playoffs since 2008, when they were in the Southern League.

The Mudcats moved into the Carolina League in 2012, meaning this is the first time the team has ever played in the Carolina League playoff.

Carolina League playoffs consist of the top two teams from each division (North and South) playing a best of three series. The winners of each of those series then face off in a best of three championship series.

This year, the North Division pits the Carolina Mudcats against the Down East Wood Ducks. The South Division features the Charleston River Dogs and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The Mudcats will host game one at Five County Stadium in Zebulon. Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available.

Game two will take place in Kinston on Thursday. Then, if necessary, game three will also happen in Kinston on Friday.