Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing the road Saturday evening in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers were called to the area of Raeford Road and Strickland Bridge Road just after 9 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was crossing the roadway at Raeford Road when the incident happened.

Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

