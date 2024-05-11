UNC, Duke seniors reflect on bumpy four years

"I think there was a lot of growth."

"I think there was a lot of growth."

"I think there was a lot of growth."

"I think there was a lot of growth."

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is no more signature Carolina graduation moment, than a picture at the Old Well.

"I feel great, drank from it," said Morgan Tsui, who is graduating UNC Chapel Hill this weekend with a degree in economics.

She is from Cornelius but went to the NC School of Math and Science.

"I'm over the moon," said her father Richard. "Super proud of this kid."

Tsui and others finishing college after what has been a bumpy four years.

"I think there was a lot of growth," Tsui said. "Everything that happened were great opportunities to learn and just be part of campus and the collective experience."

We found other students waiting in line to get into Memorial Hall for their individual school graduations including Krishna Makwana.

"I'm scared to graduate," said Krishna who is from Greensboro and is heading to Charlotte for a job after school. "I have loved my four years here even though one was a COVID year."

Justin Huang and Arnav Jain along with Krishna are leaving Chapel Hill with degrees in information science. Justin and Arnav also went to Green Hope High School together in Cary.

"Just a couple of years ago, we were wearing masks on campus, it doesn't feel the same," Justin said. "The culture the vibe being here, it's great to have the full experience. Very fulfilling."

Isha Paranjape is finishing her masters in Biomedical Engineering at Duke University.

Though her Duke time was relatively normal, she went to Purdue undergrad in the midst of the pandemic.

"It hit out of nowhere so I didn't know I wouldn't have a true college experience going into my freshman and sophomore year," she said.