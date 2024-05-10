UNC tests out new security rules ahead of Saturday's commencement ceremony

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- New rules are in place as the University of North Carolina looks to celebrate graduates without any problems.

On Friday, graduates and their loved ones formed long lines to take pictures at the Old Well in the center of campus. That's one of the many traditions for UNC graduates, but this year's graduation brings with it some changes.

For example, all students going to graduation must now show their university identification card, only clear bags of a certain size will be allowed, and protests must not limit the ability of anyone to hear featured speakers.

These measures are in place in light of pro-Palestinian protests that disrupted campus over the last couple weeks.

From UNC Law school to UNC pharmacy, Friday was the first test of new safety procedures . The new rules were designed to make sure graduation runs smoothly.

And for students, after years of challenges like the pandemic, it was important to make sure this ceremony went off without a hitch.

Pharmacy graduate Ryan Murray said so far so good.

"I wasn't worried, I knew UNC would figure it out. I had total faith in them; I totally support them in all they do," he said.

With his family in town ready for the big day, they also knew what to bring with them.

"They were familiar with the policies from football games. They had their clear bags; it was totally fine," he said.

Another rule for graduations: No banners, flags or signs will be allowed.

Another deviation from tradition this year is the date of the commencement. It will happen Saturday night in Kenan Stadium. Historically, the event has been held around noon on Mother's Day.