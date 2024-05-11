Charlotte mom, son both graduating with bachelor's degrees this month

Porsha Sims and her son Christian Boulware are both putting on their caps and gowns and walking across the stage for graduation this month.

Porsha Sims and her son Christian Boulware are both putting on their caps and gowns and walking across the stage for graduation this month.

Porsha Sims and her son Christian Boulware are both putting on their caps and gowns and walking across the stage for graduation this month.

Porsha Sims and her son Christian Boulware are both putting on their caps and gowns and walking across the stage for graduation this month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mother's Day will be extra special this year for one family in Charlotte.

Porsha Sims and her son Christian Boulware are both putting on their caps and gowns and walking across the stage for graduation this month.

Christian just graduated from East Carolina University, and his mother will receive her bachelor's degree from Johnson C. Smith University next week.

"I was 17 when I had Christian. I had dropped out of school. And once I gave birth to him, I was like, I gotta do better. I gotta do better for him," Sims said.

Sims said her college journey was supported by the nonprofit Answer Scholarship, which is designed to help mothers who are raising school-aged children.

"I think it's amazing. It's not every day you get to graduate with your mom," Boulware said.