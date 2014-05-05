Forecast: Partly Cloudy Tonight with Patchy Fog Late

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures have been much more moderate overall this month than they were for most of July, but yesterday was the coolest day that we've had since mid-June! The official high was 79, making it the lowest high temperature we've had since June 17, when it was 76. The low clouds that were stuck over us finally did break a bit late in the day and further overnight, but they may settle in again before daybreak in some areas, along with areas of fog thanks to very little wind flow.The fog and low clouds start the day, but we get a few peeks of sun during the mid- to late-morning hours as mixing picks up with an upper-level trough moving across the Appalachians. After that, there will be spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon as a surface cold front pushes out of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys into the East.This weak front will pass through the area early tonight. Parameters for severe weather are very low out ahead of this feature and the timing of the front should keep the severe weather threat to a minimum, However, the weak wind aloft that limits the severe threat could result in another round of slow-moving storms that bring locally heavy rainfall. Moisture is not as plentiful as late last week, so the flooding threat should be minimal. Storms will end overnight, and we'll get clearing as drier air arrives late.A disturbance heading southeastward through the flow today into tonight will dig the upper-level trough deeper over the Tennessee Valley later tonight into tomorrow. This keeps us between two areas of precipitation - one along the coast with the front, and a second to our northwest with the upper-level feature. The humidity will also be somewhat lower behind the front, and tomorrow will turn out pretty nice overall with a decent amount of sunshine and warmer temps.That feature to our west tries to cut off through the middle and end of the week, and heights actually come up a bit over us in response. However, we also see another front pushing toward us from the north as a high pressure area moves eastward and sets up over the Northeast.This will move into the Triangle later in the week and enhance our shower and thunderstorm chances from Wednesday through Friday. It will also keep us a bit below normal with more clouds and that precipitation.The overall weather won't change much headed into the weekend either, as that upper-level feature finally works eastward. This will continue to give us showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, though the chances diminish for Sunday as the feature moves through the area.Have a great week!Big Weather