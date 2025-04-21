Multiple people dead in Durham crash near Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were killed after a crash near Roxboro Street in Durham on Sunday.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of passengers in two vehicles firing shots in the area of the 8200 block of Ball Road just before 6:30 p.m.

A short time later, authorities said a patrol deputy driving toward the incident saw the vehicle driving south on Roxboro Street. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which then sped away.

The sheriff's office said that while the deputy was searching for the vehicle, they came across one of the vehicles that had been involved in a crash near Roxboro Street and Latta Road.

Multiple people were killed in the crash.

Authorities have not stated how many people were involved in the crash.

Deputies said the second vehicle involved in the shooting has not been located at this time.

