Former NC State player Quentin Jackson gets 7 years in prison over COVID-19 relief fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former NC State basketball player was sentenced to prison Friday after pleading guilty in a COVID-19 relief money scheme.

Quentin Allen Jackson, 58, was given 84 months in prison and ordered to pay $3 million in restitution. Jackson pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering with respect to the fraudulent proceeds of Paycheck Protection Act (PPP) COVID-19 loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

"We in the Carolinas idolize our basketball stars, especially the ACC greats who played on Tobacco Road," said U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr. "As a college point guard and Harlem Globetrotter, Jackson's crossover was deadly. But he drew a foul when he used his talents and reputation to recruit people into a multi-million-dollar fraud on our nation's pandemic relief program. This seven-year prison sentence should stand as a warning to anyone who took advantage of our nation's generosity in a time of need. We are patient, persistent, and willing to use every second on the shot clock."

Jackson was the point guard on NC State's 1987 ACC championship team that beat North Carolina 68-67 in the ACC Tournament final in Landover, Maryland. He later worked as Director of Basketball Operations during Sidney Lowe's tenure as Wolfpack head coach.

His sentence followed the recent guilty plea after four days of trial testimony of Earl Lamont Taylor, 52, who the Department of Justice said worked with Jackson and Edward Whitaker to obtain fraudulent PPP loans.

Taylor, a Raleigh basketball scout, was convicted in November. Jackson is the 27th defendant to be sentenced in this investigation, with five others awaiting sentencing.

"Schemes to fraudulently obtain federal funds meant to provide assistance to small businesses is unacceptable," said Special Agent in Charge Donald "Trey" Eakins, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) in the Charlotte Field Office. "The defendant took advantage of critical aid programs intended to provide relief for businesses affected during the pandemic by fraudulently applying for and obtaining COVID-19 program funds. "IRS Criminal Investigation special agents will continue to pursue individuals who try to exploit federal relief programs for their personal gain."

Nearly $4 million of fraudulent PPP disbursements are attributable to Jackson or to individuals he recruited to the scheme, the DOJ said.

SEE ALSO | Raleigh businessman pleads guilty to $1 million fraud against COVID-19 relief program