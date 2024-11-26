Raleigh businessman pleads guilty to million-dollar COVID relief fraud

Wilson Alfredo Olivera Borda was accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program for more than $1 million.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh businessman has pleaded guilty to fraud against a COVID-19 relief program.

Court documents say Oliverda received nine PPP loans for five separate companies. The US Department of Justice said Olivera submitted applications falsely claiming that each business had substantial employees and operations and also submitting fabricated tax returns.

"This businessman pocketed over $1 million in PPP relief funds by submitting bogus tax returns suggesting his business had legitimate operations and employees. When the FBI dug in, the house of cards came tumbling down," said U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr. "We should be proud to live in a nation that cares for the needy and moves quickly to handle the greedy. Law enforcement is working daily to root out fraud on public programs."

He's facing up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

