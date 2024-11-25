NCSHP kicks off 'Click It or Ticket' campaign to remind people to wear seatbelts

RALEIGH, N.C. -- On the road this week for Thanksgiving? You'll likely see extra law enforcement on the road in North Carolina.

NC State Highway Patrol is kicking off Monday their Click It or Ticket campaign.

Last year in NC, nearly 500 people died in unbuckled crashes.

Drivers in the state can face up to $187 in fines and fees if anyone in their vehicle is not wearing a seat belt.

This comes as AAA is expecting to see a record number of travel this year for Thanksgiving. They are projecting about 71 million travelers on the road. That's an increase of 1.3 million people compared to last year.

The Click It or Ticket campaign will run through next Sunday, December 1.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream.