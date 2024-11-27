Raleigh basketball scout convicted in COVID relief fraud scheme

Lamont Taylor netted almost $300,000 in fraudulent loans, the DOJ said. He faces up to $30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

Lamont Taylor netted almost $300,000 in fraudulent loans, the DOJ said. He faces up to $30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

Lamont Taylor netted almost $300,000 in fraudulent loans, the DOJ said. He faces up to $30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

Lamont Taylor netted almost $300,000 in fraudulent loans, the DOJ said. He faces up to $30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh businessman has been convicted of obtaining COVID-19 relief money illegally.

The United States Department of Justice said Tuesday that Earl Lamont Taylor, 52, a basketball scout and life coach, worked with two other men to get $291,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans.

"Lamont Taylor ran a business scouting players who hustled on the court, but ran his own hustle off the court, fraudulently securing over $300,000 in PPP relief funds," said U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr. "While most of us were trying to help our neighbors navigate a global pandemic, this talent scout and 'life coach' was helping himself to relief funds. We will continue to investigate and prosecute those that choose fraud over goodwill."

The other two men, who include a former NC State basketball player, have already been convicted.

SEE ALSO | Raleigh businessman pleads guilty to $1 million fraud against COVID-19 relief program

In all, more than 30 defendants have pled guilty and 26 have been sentenced in what the DOJ called a multimillion-dollar national scheme.

Prosecutors said Taylor's life-coaching business was never in operation and accused him of opening the account only to receive the loan payment.

"The Paycheck Protection Program was meant to aid those affected the most during the pandemic," said Special Agent in Charge Donald "Trey" Eakins, Charlotte Field Office, IRS Criminal Investigation. "Today's plea shows the defendant conspired to fraudulently obtain federal funds. Through our partnership with the U.S. Attorney's Office and other federal law enforcement partners, our special agents will continue to pursue individuals who try to exploit federal relief programs for their personal gain."

Taylor is also accused of lying about the salaries of the people who worked for his scouting business.

Court records and other evidence said that Taylor worked with Quentin Jackson and Edward Whitaker to obtain the fraudulent PPP loans.

Jackson was the point guard on NC State's 1987 ACC championship team that beat North Carolina in the ACC Tournament final in Landover, Maryland. He later worked as Director of Basketball Operations during Sidney Lowe's tenure as Wolfpack head coach.

Jackson pled guilty in November 2022 and is awaiting sentencing. Whitaker pled guilty in January 2023 and his sentencing is also pending.

Taylor faces up to 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.