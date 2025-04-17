Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida State University: Official | LIVE

Police are responding to the scene, which is near the Student Union.

Multiple people are injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, according to a senior U.S. government official.

Police are responding to the scene, which is near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to continue to shelter in place due to reports of an active shooter.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it's received patients from FSU, but didn't specify how many or their injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it's "actively engaged in the incident." The FBI is also assisting authorities at the university, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

