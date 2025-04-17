NC Central chancellor on housing protest: 'We heard the voices'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University Chancellor Dr. Karrie Dixon on Thursday addressed a rally on campus that led to arrests. Students and some community members demonstrated on Wednesday in what a university spokesperson called an "unauthorized rally."

Five people were taken into custody. NCCU said at least three of those individuals were not affiliated with the university.

"Everything that happened the way it did, it should never happen that way," said NC Central student Ocir Black.

Those in the crowd were protesting what students said were unfair and substandard housing practices.

Some students told ABC11 that they have struggled to find a place to stay on campus.

"I think a lot of people are upset," said student Diamond Curtis.

ABC11 tried to speak with Dixon about the incident, but the university said she would not be doing interviews.

Dixon commented on the arrests in a statement.

"While we fully support and encourage our students' right to express themselves, it is equally important that all members of the NCCU community adhere to the agreed-upon procedures for public demonstrations as part of our shared commitment to respectful and responsible engagement," she said.

In her statement, Dixon added that while students were protesting, "my administration and I traveled to Raleigh and held a strategic legislative event planned over the past few months and focused on securing a prospective $100 million-plus investment in our facilities through the legislature."

The chancellor said university staffers are actively working with private and public apartment complexes to offer more housing options.

Full statement by Chancellor Dixon:

Yesterday, we heard the voices and saw the passion of our students and community members advocating for improved housing conditions and greater expansion of our housing options. I want to take a moment to address this important issue and the path forward.

First and foremost, I want to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to student safety, well-being, and clear communication. Some members of our community were detained by law enforcement during the protest. While we fully support and encourage our students' right to express themselves, it is equally important that all members of the NCCU community adhere to the agreed-upon procedures for public demonstrations as part of our shared commitment to respectful and responsible engagement. This is how we keep each other safe. My door and the doors of my leaders remain open to discuss steps being taken by the university to respond to our toughest challenges. We must work together productively as we navigate our shared goals.

During the protest, my administration and I traveled to Raleigh and held a strategic legislative event planned over the past few months and focused on securing a prospective $100 million-plus investment in our facilities through the legislature - a bill we have actively advocated for since July 2024 to address our campus's deferred maintenance needs. This was the culmination of hosting at least six on-campus meetings so that the condition of our facilities could be discussed and seen. If approved, these funds are specifically tailored to improve conditions in both residence halls and academic buildings. We took this opportunity to ensure that student concerns were directly shared with legislators, reinforcing that housing and facility improvements are a top priority for this administration.

Although we provide more housing per student than the average public university in North Carolina, we are not immune to the broader national housing crisis, which is affecting the general public and college campuses across the country, particularly those experiencing growth, like ours. We are actively engaging public partners and private apartment complexes that are open to partnerships to expand quality housing options that our students can afford.

Let me be clear: we hear you. We are committed to doing all that is within our resources to improve our housing conditions and inventory. While our resources to address these challenges on our own are limited, our commitment to you is unwavering.