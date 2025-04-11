Dr. Karrie Dixon officially installed as 13th chancellor of NC Central University

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University (NCCU) installed its' 13th chancellor Friday morning.

Dr. Karrie G. Dixon was welcomed with a round of applause with leaders from the city of Durham and leaders with the UNC System.

She previously served as the chancellor of Elizabeth City State University since 2018. This makes Dixon the first woman to serve as a permanent chancellor for two UNC System institutions.

ABC11 previously sat down with Dixon, who said she's always had her eyes on NCCU and it's a dream come true.

"The history of the institution, the success of the alumni, and I'm just ready to take that to the next level. And I'm excited about the energy I feel here at NCCU," said Dixon.

A national search was launched in January after Johnson Akinleye announced his retirement at the end of the 2023-24 school year after eight years as NCCU's 12th Chancellor.

Dixon said her priorities at Central are the students and their success

"I am a chancellor who makes student success a priority. I am an approachable chancellor. And they're going to see a lot of me on campus and supporting their efforts because what I want them to do is build on their experiences and prepare themselves for great careers upon graduation," Dixon said.

