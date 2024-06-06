Dr. Karrie Dixon named new chancellor of NCCU

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors has elected the new chancellor.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors has elected the new chancellor.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors has elected the new chancellor.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors has elected the new chancellor.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University revealed its pick Thursday for the new chancellor of the Durham HBCU.

Chancellor Johnson Akinleye announced in January that he would retire in June.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors chose Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, who addressed the NCCU and Durham community at 10 a.m. in the NCCU Student Center Event Hall.

She is the university's 13th chancellor.

Dixon was the chancellor at Elizabeth City State University since 2018 and was previously interim chancellor.

She also held the position of Assistant Vice Provost at North Carolina State University and was a 2016-17 American Council on Education (ACE) Fellow hosted by Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

The HBCU Campaign Fund named Dixon one of "The Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders of 2020."

Dixon, a mother of two daughters, holds a bachelor's degree from NC State, a master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and a doctorate from NC State.