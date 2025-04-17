Black women die at higher rates during child birth :'Not something we should accept'

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ebony Cuthrell wears her sweatshirt with her new title of mama written on it. The Army wife is still getting adjusted to having three-month-old twins

"It's such an honor to be wearing this and be their mom. It means a lot to me," she said. "This is my son. His name is Ericson Jr., and he's named after his dad. We call him EJ. This is little sister. Her name is Jade Alexander."

It was lunchtime, which is feeding time for the babies. They were just waking up from a nap. Cuthrell, 30, is thankful she had a smooth delivery and admitted she had concerns before giving birth.

"Just knowing about those disparities, knowing about the challenges we face as Black women, like the systemic, deep-rooted inequalities we face," she said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women. Multiple factors contribute to these disparities, such as quality healthcare and underlying chronic conditions.

"It's not a fact of life that we have to or should accept," said Dr. Michael Jones, Chief Ob/Gyn at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Jones said Black women should be concerned because pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. He believes advocating can help.

"Encouraging advocacy on the part of the Black mama herself. Advocating for yourself in the community for your children and family at the doctor's office, advocating at the hospital, and advocating for wrap-around services like doulas, nurse visits, and postpartum depression."

This is something Cuthrell is familiar with. A postpartum doula through Central Carolina Doulas is providing emotional and physical overnight support to her family.

"We're taking it a day at a time. There are some days that are a little bit harder than others," said Cuthrell.

When she looks at the faces of her sweet babies, it's all worth it. Surviving labor and delivery makes her appreciate her new title of mama even more.

"What it means to me is that it's just so much bigger than myself. Everything I do now is for my kids," she said.