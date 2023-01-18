NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor

According to his campaign, Stein has raised more than $5 million since the beginning of the campaign cycle that started two years ago.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Democratic North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has announced he will be running for governor.

In an announcement video, Stein said he is running to fight for a North Carolina "rooted in our shared values of freedom, justice and opportunity for everyone."

Stein has kept a high-profile during his time as the state's attorney general by looking into cases involving the opioid epidemic, solar energy companies and the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster incident.

He will be running in 2024 because Roy Cooper can't run for governor due to term limits.