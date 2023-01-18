N.C. Transportation Summit begins in Raleigh with Gov. Cooper attending

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the Triangle continues to grow, leaders and stakeholders are looking at the best ways to improve transportation.

By 2040, estimates suggest 3 million more people will call North Carolina home. That's why more than 1,100 people like North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and leaders in the transportation field will be looking at new technology and guidance into the future of mobility during the N.C. Transportation Summit kicking off today.

GoTriangle conducted a feasibility study for a possible commuter rail. The study explained how the project including 15 passenger stations along 43 miles of existing railroad between west Durham and Clayton could be built in three phases. One of the first sessions will discuss transportation's role in economic development.

The summit begins at 9 this morning at the Raleigh Convention Center and continues until tomorrow afternoon.