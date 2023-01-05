New triangle commuter rail study reveals cost, possible route

DURHAM, N.C. -- The results of a new study show what it would take to bring commuter rail service to the Triangle, which has been an ongoing discussion in the area for decades.

According to GoTriangle, the commuter rail project would include passenger service at 15 stations along 43 miles of existing railroad between west Durham and Clayton.

For two years, GoTriangle studied how to build a commuter rail, according to president and CEO Charles Lattuca.

"We have such great data from that study," Lattuca said. "We're showing more than 700,000 people coming into the area by 2040 and more than 800,000 jobs, so we're actually going to have more jobs than people coming in."

The price of building the commuter rail system is one of biggest challenges to making it happen, with the project estimated to cost upwards of $3.2 billion.

The next step to move the idea of commuter rail in the Triangle closer to a reality is to set up public hearings to gauge interest and to determine which part of the project should be built first.