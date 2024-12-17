NC governor-elect Josh Stein announces several cabinet position nominees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina governor-elect Josh Stein announced his picks for several cabinet positions ahead of his swearing-in next month.

Stein's picks include two holdovers from Governor Cooper's administration, Reid Wilson and Pamela Cashwell, though they will lead different departments for Stein.

The nominations also include two potential firsts.

Gabe Esparza, who Stein nominated to lead the Department of Administration would be the first Latino cabinet member in North Carolina's history, if confirmed.

Stein also nominated Devdutta Sangavi to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

He would be the state's first Indian-American cabinet secretary.

All of Stein's nominees must be confirmed by the republican-controlled state senate before they can take office.

