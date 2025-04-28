Jury selection begins for man accused of beating mom to death inside Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement officers describe this 2023 case as a "brutal beating death."

Christopher McCullough, a Wake County man accused of attacking 75-year-old mother, Mary McCullough, is preparing for trial. Jury selection began on Monday and is expected to continue over the next few days.

The incident occurred on August 6, 2023, at a Raleigh home in the 5400 block of Ingate Way near Harrington Grove Trail.

Police reported that Christopher physically attacked both Mary and his father, resulting with both having to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, Mary died from her injuries.

Christopher is facing multiple charges, including murder, felony second-degree kidnapping, assault, and misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.

He remains in custody without bond.