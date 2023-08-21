WATCH LIVE

Man accused of beating parents in Raleigh home charged with murder after mother dies

Monday, August 21, 2023 11:55PM
Man accused of beating up his own parents in Raleigh home
A 29-year-old man stands accused of attacking his parents and sending them to the hospital.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man already charged in an attack on his parents has now been booked for murder, Raleigh Police said Monday evening.

RPD said previously that 29-year-old Christopher McCullough physically beat his parents and took their car just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.

He was charged with murder on Monday after the death of 75-year-old Mary McCullough.

Christopher McCullough
Raleigh Police Department

The assault happened at a home in the 5400 block of Ingate Way near Harrington Grove Trail. police said.

Both parents were taken to a hospital after the attack with serious injuries.

A restraining order was issued for McCullough, barring him from getting within 100 feet of his parents.

On Aug, 9, he was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping. felony larceny of dog and misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.

McCullough was initially arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with two counts of felony assault serious bodily injury and felony larceny of motor vehicle.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

