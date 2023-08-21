A 29-year-old man stands accused of attacking his parents and sending them to the hospital.

Man accused of beating parents in Raleigh home charged with murder after mother dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man already charged in an attack on his parents has now been booked for murder, Raleigh Police said Monday evening.

RPD said previously that 29-year-old Christopher McCullough physically beat his parents and took their car just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.

He was charged with murder on Monday after the death of 75-year-old Mary McCullough.

Christopher McCullough Raleigh Police Department

The assault happened at a home in the 5400 block of Ingate Way near Harrington Grove Trail. police said.

Both parents were taken to a hospital after the attack with serious injuries.

A restraining order was issued for McCullough, barring him from getting within 100 feet of his parents.

On Aug, 9, he was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping. felony larceny of dog and misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.

McCullough was initially arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with two counts of felony assault serious bodily injury and felony larceny of motor vehicle.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.