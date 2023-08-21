Man accused of beating parents in Raleigh home charged with murder after mother dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man already charged in an attack on his parents has now been booked for murder, Raleigh Police said Monday evening.
RPD said previously that 29-year-old Christopher McCullough physically beat his parents and took their car just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.
He was charged with murder on Monday after the death of 75-year-old Mary McCullough.
The assault happened at a home in the 5400 block of Ingate Way near Harrington Grove Trail. police said.
Both parents were taken to a hospital after the attack with serious injuries.
A restraining order was issued for McCullough, barring him from getting within 100 feet of his parents.
On Aug, 9, he was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping. felony larceny of dog and misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.
McCullough was initially arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with two counts of felony assault serious bodily injury and felony larceny of motor vehicle.
