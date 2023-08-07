WATCH LIVE

Man accused of beating up his own parents; restraining order issued

Monday, August 7, 2023 9:26PM
A 29-year-old man stands accused of attacking his parents and sending them to the hospital.

Raleigh Police Department said Christopher Mccullough physically beat his parents and took their car just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.

It happened at a home on Ingate Way near Harrington Grove Trail.

Mccullough's parents were taken to the hospital but their condition has not been released.

A restraining order has been issued for Mccoullough, barring him from getting within 100 feet of his parents.

Mccoullough had a court appearance Monday. His bond was set at $100,000.

