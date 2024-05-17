Evgeny Kuznetsov's personal challenges serving as inspiration: 'I learned a lot'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just months before Evgeny Kuznetsov flapped his arms in celebration along the Madison Square Garden boards following his third-period goal in Game 5, his NHL future was very much in doubt.

The Hurricanes acquired the center in March, after a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and a demotion to the AHL. In 2019, Kuznetsov was suspended from playing for Russia after a positive cocaine test; less than a month later, he was suspended by the NHL for "inappropriate conduct."

Following his first practice with the team, Kuznetsov acknowledged his challenges.

"I was never running away from the mistakes I made in the past. And I never regret all of those. I think it's an amazing life-learning point, and I learned a lot. This is my last opportunity. This is my last chance. Now everything is in my power," said Kuznetsov.

For Kat Whetstone, it was a message that resonated.

"It's so rare in which anybody talks about this kind of stuff, much less a professional hockey player," said Whetstone.

The Meredith College sophomore is studying English and Communications at Meredith and covers the Canes as a writer with Inside The Rink and Offside News. During the past five months, she's received mental health and substance abuse treatment.

"That's what I was so scared of was being taken less seriously as a journalist and losing this life that I had worked so hard to build. And here was Evgeny Kuznetsov coming back into hockey," said Whetstone.

Appreciative of Kuznetsov, she brought a sign with Kuznetsov's name to Game 3, holding it up in warm-ups. He noticed and began shooting pucks towards the boards to acknowledge it.

"I just thought -- what a crazy cool experience I just had, and how lucky I am," said Whetstone.

In a thread on X which has been viewed more than 200,000 times, Whetstone discussed the moment, her personal struggles, and the importance of resilience.

"I had people coming into my DMs saying 'thank you for sharing your story. Here's my story,'" said Whetstone.

Those interactions, with fans of all teams, hit her two passions: hockey and writing.

"It gets better. You can survive this," said Whetstone.

Kuznetsov finished the playoffs with four goals and two assists, and a +1 rating; the Canes were 4-0 in games he scored.

If you or a loved one are in need of help, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Helpline at (800) 622-4357.