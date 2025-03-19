Local leaders to review toll study for potential Capital Boulevard freeway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the Triangle continues to grow, so do the calls for changes to Capital Boulevard.

These days, there aren't many things we can all agree on but one topic that brings us all together, Capital Boulevard needs work and the good news is the process has somewhat started.

"The STIP shows you what projects we're doing and Capital Boulevard is in the draft STIP that has to get approved by the legislature. That hasn't happened yet," said Kim Deaner, NCDOT.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, is released every two years. It spells out how and when NCDOT projects are expected to be delivered over the next ten years and how they plan to pay for it.

"At any point, if that anticipated cost goes higher than what we though, we readjust the STIP. We have to stay within our revenue," Deaner said.

As of now, this is a $1.3 billion project that will be done in four phases making Capital Boulevard a freeway between I-540 all the way to the Wake-Franklin County line. If approved, the first two phases would begin construction in 2031.

"So no more stoplights. An intersection like this is going to be an interchange," Deaner said.

"We've been wanting it for years. It's been talked about for years. Everybody wants it but we haven't been able to get it," said Mayor Vivian Jones, Wake Forest.

Mayor Jones is also chair of the North Carolina Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO.) Because of the delay in construction Mayor Jones says CAMPO requested a toll study that will be presented during their meeting on Wednesday night.

"It seemed that we weren't getting anywhere with just the freeway possibilities. And looking at the tolling and how they're doing the tolling around Raleigh and how well it is working, and you look at the people building roads in Raleigh, I think the Toll Authority is the only one who's built a road on time and on budget in the last 50 years," said Mayor Jones.

Mayor Jones says the idea is a toll road can get the funding it needs much sooner and she says that's a price most of her community is willing to pay.

"Mostly I'm hearing that they are for it. Of course, some people are saying, 'I don't want to pay tolls.' I don't want to pay tolls either but I want to be able to get where I'm going and it's a toll to our psyche to have to sit on Capital Boulevard," Mayor Jones said.

CAMPO will go over the toll study during a meeting on Wednesday evening. Mayor Jones says she plans to vote in favor of a toll road and she thinks most of CAMPO feels the same way. One thing to keep in mind-because of North Carolina law-existing roads cannot become toll roads. So if this plan does move forward, the legislature would have to vote to make an exception for Capital Boulevard.

