Safety improvements coming to 21 'dangerous' intersections in Raleigh

The Raleigh City Council is looking into how much it will cost to improve safety at a number of dangerous intersections across the City of Oaks.

The Raleigh City Council is looking into how much it will cost to improve safety at a number of dangerous intersections across the City of Oaks.

The Raleigh City Council is looking into how much it will cost to improve safety at a number of dangerous intersections across the City of Oaks.

The Raleigh City Council is looking into how much it will cost to improve safety at a number of dangerous intersections across the City of Oaks.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh City Council is looking into how much it will cost to improve safety at nearly two dozen dangerous intersections across the City of Oaks. A committee asked that it be part of the budget process.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the intersection of Buffaloe Road at New Hope Road is the most dangerous road for drivers in Raleigh and 23rd in the state.

For Jamie Anstead and Octavious Johnson, the danger is personal.

Their friend was killed crossing Capital Boulevard at Calvary Drive.

That intersection has been ranked first in the state for the highest number of pedestrian or bicycle crashes.

"Cars, even though they see you, it's like they speed up," said Anstead.

"I try not to come on this side of the street since my friend was killed," said Johnson.

Both say they use the crosswalk with extreme caution.

"It only gives you like 20-30 seconds to cross the road," said Anstead.

"They know this is dangerous," said Johnson.

Raleigh is looking into improvements at 21 locations.