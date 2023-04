The rally is this evening at Ace Speedway in Elon. Robinson would be the second Republican to enter the race.

NC Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson to announce bid for governor

ELON, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson has a rally scheduled where he's expected to announce his bid for governor.

The rally is this evening at Ace Speedway in Elon.

Robinson would be the second Republican to enter the race.

Last month State treasurer Dale Folwell announced he's running.

The only Democrat in the race so far is Attorney General Josh Stein.