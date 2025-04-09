AMBER Alert issued for 4 NC children abducted from foster care by their mother

HAVELOCK, N.C. -- Police in Havelock, North Carolina, have issued an AMBER Alert for four siblings.

According to Havelock Police, the children were abducted early Tuesday morning by their mother, Brittany McCullough, from their foster care home. Investigators say the mother violated a court-ordered custody agreement. She does not have legal custody of the children, police said in a news release.

Authorities say the children may be in danger due to the circumstances around their removal and the ongoing custody dispute. They say the safety and well-being of the children is top priority.

Police say the children range in age from 1 to 13 years old.

Christian McCullough - 13-year-old boy

Levi McCullough - 11-year-old boy

Thompson Onuaha - 6-year-old boy

Devorah McCullough - 1-year-old girl

From Left to Right: Christian McCullough, Levi McCullough, Thompson Onuaha and Devorah McCullough

The mother has ties to Pamlico and Craven County areas of North Carolina and Maryland. Investigators say they have four outstanding warrant for Brittany McCullough for felony child abduction.

Police say the children were taken from the town, and they have no known direction of travel.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Havelock Police Department immediately at (252) 463-7110, or call 911 or* HP.