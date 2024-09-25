Staff members resign from office of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson: report

A spokesperson for The Republican Governor's Association told ABC 11 it has no ad buys in place moving forward for the gubernatorial race in the state.

A spokesperson for The Republican Governor's Association told ABC 11 it has no ad buys in place moving forward for the gubernatorial race in the state.

A spokesperson for The Republican Governor's Association told ABC 11 it has no ad buys in place moving forward for the gubernatorial race in the state.

A spokesperson for The Republican Governor's Association told ABC 11 it has no ad buys in place moving forward for the gubernatorial race in the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several staffers resigned in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's office on Wednesday, the ABC11 News partner the News and Observer (N &O) is reporting.

The N &O said the information was confirmed to them via Republican Benton Sawrey.

Sawrey also confirmed that Robinson's top advisor Brian LiVecchi also resigned his position as chief of staff and general counsel as well as Director of Government Affairs Nathan Lewis, Policy Director Jonathan Harris, and Director of Communications John Wesley Waugh.

"Brian and his staff worked every day to help make North Carolina the best state in the nation," Sawrey said. "He's a true public servant that led by example and tackled every issue thoughtfully. I wish them well in their future plans."

The announcement comes days after several other staff members stepped down from their positions on Robinson's campaign team.

Robinson appeared at an event in Boone on Monday where he addressed recent allegations made against him in a report from CNN.

The claims, which ABC News has not independently verified, focus on controversial comments Robinson allegedly made on a porn site years ago. Robinson has denied them, calling them "salacious lies." His campaign announced it had retained legal counsel to investigate.

In a news release, Robinson said he was confident the Binnall Law Group from northern Virginia "will leave no stone unturned and enable us to use every legal means to hold CNN accountable for their lies." Firm partner Jesse Binnall has represented former President Donald Trump and his campaign in litigation.

Robinson said the campaign is working to put together a team, and it has received resumes.

The office has not released any other information about the resignations. If elected, Robinson would be North Carolina's first Black governor.

The Associated Press contributed.

Featured video is from a previous report