Despite economic downturn VinFast, GE Aerospace maintain investment in NC: 'Fast growing state'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Despite the economic challenges facing the nation, major companies have announced that they will continue to invest in North Carolina. It's one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and experts believe that is likely one of the reasons why companies are not pulling out and cancelling their investments.

"We're one of the fastest-growing states. We have an attractive workforce, highly skilled, motivated. People are moving here. Companies are seeing the benefits of investing here. You can attract high-quality people, and there are high-quality people here," said Dr. Gerald Cohen, chief economist of the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

Vietnamese electric car maker VinFast and GE Aerospace are continuing their efforts to invest in North Carolina.

In March, GE Aerospace announced it was investing $1 billion in its manufacturing sites and suppliers for 2025. That includes $16 million at its Durham site. The money will cover engine line assembly systems, facility upgrades, and additional equipment to support widebody aircraft engines.

On Thursday, VinFast said it is still committed to opening its facility by 2028.

"We are focused on fostering dealers' performance and expanding our dealer pipeline across the U.S. We thank our dealers for their cooperation and support, and continue to have meaningful dialogue as we work together through the uncertainty," said a VinFast official.