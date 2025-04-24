Big Lots to reopen more than 50 locations in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Big Lots has released an official list of all 219 stores that are planned to reopen over the next several months, including over 50 in North Carolina.

One location has reopened in Asheboro during the first wave of the opening plan, and another 12 are scheduled to open in early May, including locations in Rocky Mount and in Wake Forest.

In later phases, Fayetteville, Dunn, Selma, Wilson, and Fuquay-Varina will also see the return of stores to the area.

The openings come a few months after the discount chain's new deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, which facilitated the transfer of its brand, stores, and distribution centers.

For a full list of stores reopening, click here.