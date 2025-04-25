All American Gate at Fort Bragg closed due to suspicious device: authorities

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The All American Gate at Fort Bragg is closed after authorities said a suspicious device was found in the vicinity.

According to Fort Bragg officials, the incident is contained.

Authorities are asking visitors to take an alternate gate.

No other details have been released.

The gate will remain closed until further notice.

