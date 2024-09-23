Day after senior staff resigns, Mark Robinson campaigns in Wilkesboro, Boone: 'It's how you react'

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The day after several members of his senior campaign staff resigned, the GOP candidate for governor Mark Robinson made two stops in western North Carolina.

Robinson's first stop was in Wilkesboro at a bakery where he was greeted by a small but enthusiastic group of voters.

Protesters took advantage of the opportunity and were on hand across the street from the bakery with signs to express their message.

Robinson's message to the voters who were present was, "We're here for all those people who are struggling to keep their small businesses open, who are struggling to get their children a decent education."

One woman expressed her continued support for Robinson despite all the controversial reports and comments he has said over the years.

"I think Lt. Gov. Robinson is someone that I want as our governor and hope that he is. I think he's a terrific man," Carolyn Clarke tells ABC11.

One of the protesters expressed the exact opposite.

"I don't understand how a lot of people can support him, especially women," said Amy Cooper. "He's such a misogynist. He's not for women's rights; he's not for women's health care."

Protesters greet Mark Robinson during campaign stop in Wilkesboro, NC on Sept. 23, 2024

Over the weekend, Robinson's general consultant and senior advisor, campaign manager, finance director and deputy campaign manager all abruptly resigned.

"The timing doesn't matter. It's not the timing, it's how you react, and we are ready to react," said Mark Robinson also said during his speech.

He said his campaign is reviewing several resumes from potential replacements for the departed staff members.

"We hope, we stand strong," Jim Young said to ABC11. "We've got pretty good support here, for a small town in western North Carolina."

Robinson is scheduled to appear in Boone on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Robinson didn't appear at a rally held for former President Donald Trump. However, he did attend a meet-and-greet at the Fayetteville Motor Speedway.

The Fayetteville appearance was Robinson's first since a story was published by a cable news outlet that quoted some controversial comments Robinson allegedly made on a porn site years ago. Robinson has denied making those posts and on Thursday, Sept. 19 when the story broke, he said would remain in the race.

