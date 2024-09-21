Mark Robinson is expected to hold meet-and-greet at Fayetteville Motor Speedway amid scandal

Mark Robinson scandal breaks involving pornography message board posts as deadline to drop out of North Carolina Governor race nears.

Mark Robinson scandal breaks involving pornography message board posts as deadline to drop out of North Carolina Governor race nears.

Mark Robinson scandal breaks involving pornography message board posts as deadline to drop out of North Carolina Governor race nears.

Mark Robinson scandal breaks involving pornography message board posts as deadline to drop out of North Carolina Governor race nears.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is expected to be at Fayetteville Motor Speedway Saturday night.

He is hosting a meet-and-greet at the venue from 6 to 8 p.m., according to the venue's Facebook page.

The Carlton Lamm Memorial Race will also be happening at the speedway. Tickets will be available for purchase at the entrance.

This will be Robinson's first public appearance after a CNN report about his alleged posts on a pornography website's message board.

Robinson denied writing the posts, which include lewd and racist comments, saying Thursday that he wouldn't be forced out of the race by "salacious tabloid lies."

SEE ALSO | Mark Robinson scandal could send shockwaves through NC campaign trail

EDITOR'S NOTE: The featured video is from a previous report.